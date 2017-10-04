Maks Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Vanessa Lachey for Sitting Out on DWTS: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he’s eager to get back in the ballroom with Vanessa Lachey after missing this week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Co-host Erin Andrews informed viewers Monday that the pro dancer’s absence was due to “a personal issue,” but sources tell PEOPLE that Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Lachey, 36, have been “bickering” since the beginning of the competition and he chose to sit out from rehearsals and the live show due to a clash between their “big personalities.”

Chmerkovskiy took to Twitter Wednesday to apologize to Lachey for his absence, which left his partner to perform with first-time pro Alan Bersten.

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” he posted. “And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa. We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

While this isn’t the first time Chmerkovskiy has been rumored to clash with his DWTS counterpart — in 2015 he told The Real that his season 13 partner, soccer star Hope Solo, is “literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future” — an insider insists that he and Lachey are a unified pair.

“Maks and Vanessa are a team and completely support each other 100 percent,” the insider tells PEOPLE. “They are so friendly backstage and are great to work with. You can tell they are genuinely enjoying themselves and are here to have a good time.”

Whatever their dynamic, the duo is set to take to the floor for the reality dance competition’s Most Memorable Year Week episode Monday.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.