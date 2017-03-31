DWTS' Maks Chmerkovskiy Updates Heather Morris Before Surgery for His Injury: 'I Want to Come Back and Win'

Don’t count Maksim Chmerkovskiy out just yet.

In a sneak peek at this week’s rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars, Heather Morris received a Skype call from her injured partner who is in Ohio getting treatment on his leg after sustaining a calf injury during their second week rehearsal.

“I had a procedure done which is basically,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, tells his partner and Alan Bersten, who filled in as his replacement. “They extracted some of my bone marrow stem cells [and] made a concentrate out of that. [They] mixed it with my plasma-rich protein, if that means anything to anybody out there. They injected it back into my calf.”

“What happens is, when you have these sort of tears, this kind of liquid what it does is fills in little cracks and anything that is torn. So it starts to regenerate tissue and send all these signals to it and start the healing from the inside.”

Chmerkovskiy went on to assure Morris that he knows that they still have a chance in the dance competition.

“I still feel like we have a chance and you deserve it,” he says. “I want to give you 150 percent effort and be physically as active as I was at my best when nothing hurt. I want to come back and win!”

A source close to the show tells PEOPLE, “Maks is not dancing on Monday. Hopefully he heals quickly and will be back in the ballroom soon.”