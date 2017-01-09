Dancing with the Stars' Louis van Amstel Marries Joshua Lancaster in Winter Wonderland Wedding

Louis van Amstel may be known for heating up the ballroom on Dancing with the Stars, but the dance pro chose to stand atop fresh snow when exchanging vows with health coach Joshua Lancaster on Sunday.

“We wanted a winter wedding,” van Amstel tells PEOPLE exclusively about choosing to wed in Sundance, Utah.

Lancaster, 27, and van Amstel, 44, met in 2009 at a bar in Los Angeles, where van Amstel lives while shooting DWTS, and dated long distance for four years before Lancaster moved from Austin to Utah with van Amstel.

“Sundance happens to be one of the private, romantic traditions between the two of us, so it seems only fitting to host the wedding there,” says Lancaster.

The Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour kept some of van Amstel’s DWTS family from attending the wedding but his season 9 partner Kelly Osbourne served as a flower girl. His season 15 partner Sabrina Bryan and fellow former DWTS pros Chelsie Hightower and Ashly DelGrosso were among the 137 guests in attendance for the outdoor ceremony.

“We had a whole group of wedding party in mumus and Uggs on Sunday morning to stamp down the snow,” says van Amstel. “We wanted it to be an experience, not just a decorated room.”

One of van Amstel’s best friends, Dawson’s Creek actress Mary-Margaret Humes, served as his best man.

“We wanted to be surrounded by good friends,” says van Amstel. “I guess it’s the European in me, but I didn’t want anything fake. That’s why Josh and I works so well. He’s completely real.”

For more from van Amstel and Lancaster – and exclusive photos from the ceremony – pick up the next issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.