Cast and crew members aboard a Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour bus are “fine” and recovering after they were involved in a “multi-car accident” en route to Ames, Iowa.

The official DWTS: Live! tour Instagram account announced hours before its previously scheduled Monday evening show began in Ames, Iowa, that the production would be canceled due to the crash.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa,” the post began. “All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries.”



“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled,” the post continued.

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the caption stated. “Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”



Though it has not yet been revealed which cast members were on the bus at the time of the crash, pros Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten are on the tour, along with troupe members Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and Sasha Farber.

Tiffany Rose/Getty

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and is also currently on the tour, tweeted his gratitude.

“Thanking God for the safety of our crew,” Fisher wrote. “Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes.”