Dancing with the Stars Front-Runner Lindsey Stirling May Be Out of Competition After Suffering Rib Injury

Lindsey Stirling was an early front-runner when season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premiered in September — but now the violinist is in jeopardy of being taken out of the competition due to injury.

“She suffered a rib injury Sunday and was unable to rehearse,” a source tells PEOPLE of Stirling, 31. “She went to the hospital and they don’t know if she’ll be able to continue in the competition.”

In the weeks prior to her injury, the musician opened up about how she felt she is in her “best shape” ever thanks to the ABC reality dance competition.

“I have great abs right now — I have a six pack,” she said backstage Oct. 16. “That frame — I’m telling you, it takes a good core. I went straight off the [summer] tour into the show and thought I had an advantage because I was in great shape, but this show is kicking my butt.”



Stirling is currently scheduled to head out on tour again in the winter — this time with her DWTS partner Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean‘s band.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.