DWTS' Laurie Hernandez Approves of Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose's Relationship: 'She's a Sweetheart'

Laurie Hernandez is giving her former Dancing with the Stars parter her stamp of approval when it comes to his love life.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the Olympian dished on what she thinks of pro dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy‘s new relationship with Amber Rose.

“He can do whatever he wants,” Hernandez says of her former partner’s love life. “I mean, she’s a sweetheart. My mom really likes her.”

Rose, who was also a contestant on season 23 and was partners with Val’s older brother Maksim, began dating the 30-year-old pro following their stint on the hit dancing show. They’ve since shared smooching shots on Instagram and had no problem flaunting their PDA during a recent Knicks basketball game at Madison Square Garden.

RELATED VIDEO: Pucker Up! Amber Rose Calls Val Chmerkovskiy ‘My Love’ in Smoochy Instagram

As for her own love life, the gold medalist admits she’s ready to start dating, but it may be a bit hard to find the time.

“Lets do it!”Hernandez says of getting a boyfriend. “I’m still waiting. I mean, I still don’t have time for it, but hopefully I’ll make time soon.”

The 16-year-old went on to say that her parents are fine with her dating if she really wanted too.

“Right now they kind of understand I’m really busy,” Hernandez admits. “They are kind of like, ‘Yes, she doesn’t have time for it right now.’ “