DWTS Front-Runner Jordan Fisher Cancels Rehearsal Due to Painful Eye Injury Days Before Finale

Jordan Fisher has long been considered the one to beat on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, but now the Broadway star has been sidelined by a scratched cornea — and a source tells PEOPLE the injury caused him to leave rehearsal early Tuesday to seek treatment.

“His eye is looking worse and he left rehearsal early to go to the doctor,” says the source. “He also had to cancel some other commitments he had later in the day.”

Fisher, 23, revealed his injury during Monday night’s semifinals, telling co-host Erin Andrews “I have a scratched cornea [due to] a nail in the eye.”

Jordan Fisher after Monday's live taping of DWTS. David Livingston/Getty

He and his partner Lindsay Arnold — who is nursing a knee injury — powered through their pain to receive the night’s only perfect score (see their performance in the videos below), but backstage he admitted to reporters that “everything hurts.”

“Light hurts, blinking hurts, keeping my eyes open hurts, it’s hard to see but it’s just one of those freak things,” he said. “It’s definitely been the hardest couple of days in the competition but we’re grateful that we’ve been able to cap these couple of days off like a pirate with one good leg and one good eye still managing to make a trip to the finals.”

Fisher also revealed it’s not the first time he’s injured his left eye.

“I’ve scratched the same cornea about four years ago and only about a year and a half ago did it finally get to a point – it just takes a long time to heal,” he said. “But I’m a big boy and it’s irritation more than anything and I can deal with that. I’m just so grateful that with the best partner in the entire world we have a trip to the finals and I couldn’t be more grateful to share this night with her.”

Fisher and Arnold will compete against Drew Scott and Emma Slater, Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas, and Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson in the DWTS finals, which kick off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.