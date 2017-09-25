See the Injury That Could Keep Property Brothers Star Drew Scott from Performing on DWTS

Drew Scott is in pain.

“It felt like a knot popped in my hamstring,” the Property Brothers star, 39, says as he winces in pain in a video exclusive to PEOPLE. “I felt something snap.”

The reality star pulled a hamstring Sunday during camera blocking rehearsal for Dancing with the Stars.

“He is hoping to be able to dance on Monday night’s show depending how he is feeling,” a rep for the ABC reality dance competition says.

“Right now I can’t bend my leg or put weight on it. I don’t know what we’re going to do tomorrow,” Scott says in the video. “So annoying!”

At the time of the injury, Scott — who is blogging about his DWTS experience exclusively for PEOPLE — was rehearsing a rumba with partner Emma Slater. The pair were slated to perform the Latin dance this week on the special Tuesday night broadcast of DWTS (if they survive Monday’s elimination).

In preparation for this week of dancing, Scott had gotten a spray tan and posted a shirtless photo afterward on Instagram.

Soooo.. @theemmaslater said I needed a spray tan to bring out my #sexy for Latin night…be careful what you ask for! 😂🕺 #TeamHotProperty #DWTS A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Scott is not the only season 25 contestant to suffer an injury in the week following the premiere. Vanessa Lachey had to be bandaged up by partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Friday after injuring her toe during rehearsal.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC