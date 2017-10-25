The Dancing with the Stars Halloween Week Teams Revealed!

It’s team week on Dancing with the Stars — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the teams!
For Halloween Week on Monday, the eight remaining couples competing on season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition will be split into two teams.
This year’s teams are listed below:
Team Monster Mash
Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas
Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev
Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke
Team Phantom of the Opera
Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy
Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy
Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson
Drew Scott & Emma Slater
Owens and Scott are the leaders of their respective teams, which will perform routines against each other in addition to the dances that the individual couples will perform on their own.
“I’m super excited to dance with some of the other couples,” Muniz told reporters after Monday’s episode. “Though we’re always scared of a double elimination so not looking forward to that possibility!”
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.