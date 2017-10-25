The Dancing with the Stars Halloween Week Teams Revealed!

It’s team week on Dancing with the Stars — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the teams!

For Halloween Week on Monday, the eight remaining couples competing on season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition will be split into two teams.

This year’s teams are listed below:

Team Monster Mash

Lindsey Stirling & Mark Ballas

Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev

Terrell Owens & Cheryl Burke

Team Phantom of the Opera

Vanessa Lachey & Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Victoria Arlen & Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Frankie Muniz & Witney Carson

Drew Scott & Emma Slater

Owens and Scott are the leaders of their respective teams, which will perform routines against each other in addition to the dances that the individual couples will perform on their own.

“I’m super excited to dance with some of the other couples,” Muniz told reporters after Monday’s episode. “Though we’re always scared of a double elimination so not looking forward to that possibility!”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.