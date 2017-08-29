DWTS Demotion? Fans Angry About Popular Pros Going Back to the Troupe

Dancing with the Stars viewers aren’t exactly breaking into a cha-cha-cha after learning former pros Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson will be in the background this season.

As PEOPLE exclusively revealed Monday, Farber, 33, and Johnson, 23, will dance in the troupe rather than compete with celebrities — and fans are already revolting on social media.

“Please tell me Sasha is in the troop [sic] because he chooses to,” one commented on ABC’s Instagram gallery announcing the lineup.

“Literally going to be the perfect season but why are @dance10jenna and @sashafarber1 not pros!” another wrote.

Farber responded to the outcry Monday night, replying to a follower who tweeted about “fans wondering why he’s not going to be a pro.”

“I’m very lucky to have such amazing support from my fans!!! I love them all,” he tweeted, adding heart emojis.

The shakeup isn’t entirely unprecedented: Farber went pro for season 17 before being bumped to the troupe for four more seasons.

He was promoted for seasons 22-24, most recently placing fourth alongside Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. And Johnson became a pro in season 23 but only filled in for an injured Sharna Burgess last season.