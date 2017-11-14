DWTS' Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Have Set a Date! All About Their 'Crazy' Wedding Plans

After their busy schedules caused Emma Slater and Sasha Farber to put their wedding on hold, the Dancing with the Stars pros have finally set a wedding date… maybe.

“At least we think we do,” Slater told reporters backstage after Monday night’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition. “It’s not locked down yet, but we think we do.”

Slater was not prepared to reveal what that proposed wedding date might be. But with the couple set to head out on the DWTS Live! tour soon, she says planning has kicked into high gear.

“Things have been picking up this last week. I’m in the process of sorting out invitations,” she said. “I’m going to be crazy strange bridezilla doing my wedding planning on tour, but we’re going to make it work.”

The pro did reveal the couple –who got engaged live on DWTS in October 2016 — will have members of her DWTS family included as part of their wedding party.

“We’re not going to be that posh, elegant wedding. We want it to be a party of love. I want to have all our friends there,” said Slater. “We’re going to focus a lot on the entertainment and I have a some surprises. We want it to be crazy. We want all kinds of really fun entertainment stuff.”

In March, Slater told PEOPLE she wanted to plan “something different” for their celebration.

“I want to be that couple that makes people go, ‘Oh my god! Did you go to that crazy wedding?’ ” she said. “I definitely have some surprises for Sasha planned already … but don’t mention it to him!”

The season 25 finale week of Dancing with the Stars begins Monday, Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.