Drew Scott and Emma Slater took a tumble while channeling their “weirdo” sides on Dancing with the Stars.

After head judge Len Goodman told the Property Brothers star that he delivered an “awkward-looking routine” during week six, Scott wanted to “prove to the judges and America that I still belong here” in week seven.

“Last week, we went full throttle with our dance and then we ended up on the bottom of the leader board. It just kind of rips the heart out of you. I mean, I am working my butt off. And to see how much work that we’re both putting into this and we’re still at the bottom of the leader board, it doesn’t feel great,” Scott, 39, admitted during rehearsals to pro partner Emma Slater, who advised him: “Trust yourself that you’re doing enough — you really are. Don’t feel bad about it. I believe in you.”

For week seven’s Halloween Night, the duo prepared a spooky Charleston — which included lifts and lots of quick steps — to Danny Elfman’s “Remains of the Day.”

Roughly one minute into the dance — set in a fog-filled cemetery — their was a tumble between the duo, which they quickly recovered from. Although cameras caught the fall, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Goodman believed that it was part of the “quirky” dance’s choreography.

“It’s so good that we can leave last week behind because this is what I think of you when you dance. It’s sort of kind of quirky, but it works. It’s really uplifting. You were so in sync,” Inaba, 39, complimented them. “I loved the energy. You kept the energy all the way to the end. I think it was one of your best dances so far.”

Added Goodman, 73: “Halloween is a marvelous thing because last week, you were dead and buried … you’ve come back to life. It was fun, it was joyous. I loved every minute of it.”

When the pair ascended to the skybox for their scores, they spoke with co-host Erin Andrews, who revealed to audiences — and judges! — that the slip was unintentional.

Andrews, 39, asked: “The scores are already in, but there was a bit of a fall, right?”

“There’s a lot of fog on the floor and it kind of leaves this residue,” said Slater, who quipped, “It was artistic creativeness.”

Although Scott joked that it was “purposeful,” Inaba did believe it was part of the number. “I thought it was part of the choreography!” she said. “I thought it was really clever, like ‘Oh! Look at them fall!’ ”

“The best part was Emma, you played it off so well!” Andrews complimented Slater. “We saw this in dress rehearsal, not that you fell, but you just played that off like it was part of the choreography.”

Slater explained, “We knew the floor was quite slippery and actually there was an accent coming up where I was falling anyway and it just so happened that he fell as well, so it was kind of part of the choreography, but kind of not.”

Despite the slip, Scott was pleased with his dance, which was awarded a 27/30.

“I loved it. It was so much fun,” the HGTV star said. “The quirkiness that we could bring to this … we just let our weirdo side out.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.