Double Elimination! DWTS Says Goodbye to TWO Contestants Following Fierce Dance-Off — Find Out Who Went Home!

The competition is getting even fiercer than it was before on Dancing with the Stars.

On Monday’s live show of the reality dancing competition series, not one, but two contestants were sent home in a double elimination.

For the first half of the show, the seven remaining contestants competed against one another for immunity with each of their first dances, which were choreographed to week seven’s theme of “A Night at the Movies.”

Although it looked like Simone Biles or Rashad Jennings could win immunity (judges awarded each of them a 37/40 for their respective numbers), the best of the night was clearly saved for last when Normani Kordei was given a perfect 40/40 for her Argentine tango with pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Following the six couple’s dance-offs — Biles and Sasha Farber went against Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvinstev (Biles won), Jennings and Emma Slater went against David Ross and Lindsay Arnold (Jennings won), and Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd went against Bonner Bolton and Sharna Burgess (Bolton won) — there was a tense moment of waiting to see who co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews would announce as the two eliminated couples when it came down to Ross, Kerrigan and Viall.

Unfortunately, despite improving in week seven and earning a 34/40 for his Argentine tango, the former Bachelor star was eliminated alongside Kerrigan, who earned a 36/40 for her final dance: a romantic, red-hot tango.

“The whole experience has been amazing,” said Kerrigan, 47, after being eliminated. “Spending it with Artem, this has been fantastic.”

Viall, 36, said of the experience: “One of the best of my life. It’s been incredible.”

Earlier in the show, a visibly disappointed Viall told Andrews following his action-packed Argentine tango that his calves were cramping up while performing.

“I was a little dehydrated and that kind of threw me off a little bit, unfortunately,” said Viall.

“It was still a lot of fun — my favorite dance by far,” he said. “I was really looking forward to that dance.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC