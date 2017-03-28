Chris Kattan on Being Eliminated from Dancing with the Stars: 'I Wish That My Surgery Was Noted Before'

Dancing with the Stars said goodbye to Chris Kattan on Monday evening, marking the first elimination of season 24.

The two couples in jeopardy came down to Kattan and his pro partner Witney Carson, and fellow celebrity-pro pairing Charo and Keo Motsepe.

Unfortunately, the first couple to be eliminated on week 2 of the reality dancing competition series was Kattan and Carson, who earned a 17/40 in week 1 (cha cha) and a 22/40 in week 2 (jazz).

After co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that Kattan, 46, had been eliminated, he thanked Carson — and admitted that he was disappointed his personal story about breaking his neck hadn’t been shared earlier on.

“She was amazing. She was an amazing inspiration and I couldn’t have gone — done this without her,” Kattan said of Carson, 23.

“I wish that my surgery and all that was noted before, but it wasn’t, and that’s okay,” he added. “But I had an incredible, incredible time.”

In his first dance of the season, Kattan looked pretty stiff, but he explained the reasoning for it to reporters after the premiere.

“I broke my neck and I had four surgeries regarding that the last 20 years basically. One in my back, one through the throat … I had to be careful for a really long time,” the former Saturday Night Live star told reporters.

The actor revealed the injury was the result of “a stunt thing” but he declined to share any more details. “I can’t get into it,” he explained.

“One of the judges said, ‘Try not to be so stiff.’ But it’s hard for me to not be stiff,” he told reporters of receiving a 17 out of 40 for his first dance.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.