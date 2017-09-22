Cheryl Burke on Reuniting With Ex Matthew Lawrence: I See Myself 'Spending the Rest of My Life' with Him

Cheryl Burke is not someone who likes to live in the past — but there’s one aspect of her life that she just couldn’t seem to leave behind.

“If I had any regret in life, it was the end of our relationship,” the Dancing with the Stars pro says in the current issue of PEOPLE of the time she spent dating actor Matthew Lawrence in the mid-2000s.

But now Burke, 33, and Lawrence, 37, have rekindled their romance.

“When we first dated, we were both young and immature, and I was so new to this world,” she says of why the relationship didn’t work the first time around. “Now we are both adults and feel balanced.”

Burke is currently busy in the ballroom with former NFL star Terrell Owens on season 25 of DWTS and will make her debut as Abby Lee Miller‘s replacement on the Lifetime reality show Dance Moms on Oct. 17, but at home she’s enjoying a quiet domestic life with Lawrence.

“He’s such a great guy. He’s so normal, considering we’re in this crazy business,” she says of Lawrence. “It’s so nice to be able to come home to him and turn Netflix on and order Postmates. He’s someone I definitely do see spending the rest of my life with.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC and new episodes of Dance Moms premiere Oct. 3 on Lifetime.