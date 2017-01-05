TBT! Cheryl Burke is SUPER Tan and Julianne Hough is SUPER Tiny in Epic Throwback Pic

Talk about an epic throwback Thursday!

Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke took to Instagram Thursday to post an old photo of herself and fellow DWTS star Julianne Hough — long before their reality TV days.

“#tbt to when @juleshough was still the shortest but I was definitely the most tan,” Burke, 32, captioned the group photo, which also features a much younger Mark Ballas and Derek Hough. “#eyeshadowfordays.”

In the picture, both Burke and Hough, 28, don glittery dance costumes, while Ballas, 30, and Derek, 31, both sport unbuttoned, long-sleeve dance shirts and pants.

Burke first joined the ABC reality dance competition in season 2 and most recently returned after taking a few seasons off to compete with Olympian Ryan Lochte for season 23 of DWTS this past fall.

Hough — who is a former Mirrorball Trophy winner and judge on the show — and Burke have yet to announce if they will return for season 24 later this year.

Dancing with the Stars will return for season 24 in the upcoming months.