Watch Nick Viall and the Dancing with the Stars Guys Get Half-Naked for the Boy Band Episode

The men of Dancing with the Stars are getting ready for the boy band episode in the best way possible — by going shirtless.

Nick Viall, Bonner Bolton, Rashard Jennings and David Ross got in the boy band mood during practice for Monday’s episode in a sneak peek clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

Bolton kicks practice off by stripping down immediately.

“Bonner just wants to take his shirt off and do some rodeo. Fine by us, that’s going in there,” Emma Slater, Jennings’ partner, says.

The guys — who will dance to a medley of “Dancing Machine” by Jackson 5, “You Got It (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block and “Best Song Ever” by One Direction — starting putting together a routine, without the help of their dance pro partners.

“They were all getting along really well, and they were even coming up with their own dance moves tonight,” Sharna Burgess, Bolton’s partner, says.

And in true bro fashion, the boys ended rehearsal with shirtless chest bumps.

“That was interesting,” Bolton says. “I’m pretty sure I had three other full-grown, sweaty men all over me at one point.”

The guys will take on the ladies — who have to groove to their own medley of “My Boyfriend’s Back” by The Chiffons, “No Scrubs” by TLC and “BO$$” by Fifth Harmony — on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.