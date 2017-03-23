DWTS' Bonner Bolton Reacts to Competition for Sharna Burgess: 'Who Doesn't Have a Crush on Her?'

Bonner Bolton has some competition for the affection of his Dancing with the Stars pro partner, Sharna Burgess!

Speaking with Hollywood Today Live on Thursday, the DWTS couple discussed their partnership on the reality dancing competition series — and addressed that unintentional grab that threw Twitter into a frenzy on Monday’s season 24 premiere.

“I have to tell you that my 9-year-old son has a big crush on Sharna, so you’re going to have to watch out,” co-host Garcelle Beauvais told Bolton, 29.

But the professional bull rider and model is the furthest from surprised.

“Oh, I’m sure,” said a smiling Bolton. “Who doesn’t, right?”

“Competition!” Burgess chimed in with a laugh.

On the season premiere, Bolton and Burgess performed a steamy cowboy-themed cha cha. And during the live show, while host Erin Andrews interviewed fellow competitors Nick Viall and Peta Murgatroyd, Twitter users caught bull rider Bolton absentmindedly putting his arm around his dancing partner’s waist as he gazed upwards at a screen. Cameras also caught his hand falling between Burgess’ thighs before she quickly and discreetly relocated it.

“It was completely innocent,” Burgess said of the hand placement. “I thought it was so silly that people think that he would even do that on purpose. That’s just such a ridiculous thing that anyone’s going to grab someone’s private parts on Dancing with the Stars.”

Bolton chimed in, “There’s no offense taken. You know, I understand it looked off obviously, but there was no intention of it for sure.”

And for those wondering about their relationship status, Burgess confirmed that she is indeed “still single.”

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing with the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

But although Burgess is denying that the duo are an official couple, they both admit there is obvious chemistry between them.

“I was telling her before we started tonight, ‘I can’t look at you for too long. I might get distracted. That’s why I might miss some of my steps.’ She’s obviously beautiful,” Bolton told PEOPLE after Monday’s premiere.

Burgess added: “Look, we have a lot of chemistry and we have a lot of fun, but first and foremost we are trying to do a really great job in this competition. I want Bonner to be around until the end and I want to take this man to the finale. That is our priority. Everyone is making a lot of our really obvious chemistry.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.