Find Out Which DWTS Contestant Was Eliminated After Their 'Raunchy' Performance — That the Judges Are 'Still Recovering from'

Dancing with the Stars has said farewell to its season 24 cowboy.

On Monday’s live episode of the reality dancing competition series, bull rider Bonner Bolton was eliminated from the show after performing his two dances of the night with pro partner, Sharna Burgess.

The duo first performed an Argentine tango at the top of the show, and were awarded 30/40 for their performance. But it was after their second — and scandalous — dance that the dancing duo was sent home from the ABC competition.

“This is very much like an intertwined office love triangle, love affair,” Burgess explained about the jazz number during rehearsals. “We are having a lot of fun in this trio, but we don’t quite have the moves down yet.”

Choreographed to the tunes of Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like,” 29-year-old Bolton and Burgess, 31, were joined by DWTS troupe member Britt Stewart for the trio dance, which unfortunately didn’t impress the judges.

“I feel like I need to take a shower. It was kind of raunchy,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba admitted about watching the performance. “I mean, you guys looked amazing and very sexy, and I loved the high concept — it was very clean and pristine. And I felt like Bonner you didn’t pop as much as I needed you to pop next to these two booty-popping — but you didn’t booty-pop, I noticed that … a lot, but not quite enough Bonner from you.”

Head judge Len Goodman had similar thoughts about the Texas native’s dance, which featured Burgess and Stewart dressed as sexy secretaries who danced around Bolton’s CEO-esque character’s money-clad desk.

“Rashad, he did an Argentine tango that had a bit of passion about it. … From me, this was a little bit too — I’m 73 — a little bit too raunchy for the old guy, really,” said Goodman.

When it came to Julianne Hough, she also echoed Inaba and Goodman’s commentary.

“I think I’m still recovering from that performance. I know they are still recovering. They loved that,” she said about the audience.

“I feel like we watched like the security cameras and I feel bad,” quipped Hough. “The production was awesome. The girls are sassy as can be. I definitely saw some step touches and some hip thrusts and that’s who’s going to be voting — America — and they like that.”

After David Ross completed the last dance of the night, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews named Rashad Jennings and Bolton as one of two couples with the lowest combined total of judges’ and viewer votes — but it was Bolton who was sent home.

“I was very, very surprised at how far I went. I went further than I ever knew I would,” Bolton said after being eliminated. “I’m so thankful for the journey that I got to take. I found out how far I can really push myself and how much I can take.”

Audiences will see Jennings, Ross, Normani Kordei and Simone Biles compete in the semifinals.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC