DWTS' Bonner Bolton Dedicates His Dance with Sharna Burgess to His Wheelchair-Bound Uncle

Bonner Bolton danced in honor of his wheelchair-bound uncle on Monday’s Dancing with the Stars.

The professional bull rider and Texas native performed a Viennese Waltz with pro partner Sharna Burgess during week 2 of the reality dancing competition series.

Speaking with co-host Erin Andrews about the performance after hearing the comments from the judges — Carrie Anna Inaba, Len Goodman, Julianne Hough and Bruno Tonioli — Bolton revealed that he was dancing in honor of a family member.

“It felt great. I was really in love with this dance — the steps,” said Bolton, 29. “It’s a lot like the dance I come from — the Texas two-step — and I’d like to dedicate it to my uncle, who’s in a wheelchair from a bad horse accident last year.”

“I know if he could, he’d be slow-dancing with his wife Vicki right now,” said Bolton.

To show their support of Bolton, the bull rider’s family was in the audience cheering him on, including his grandmother, who could be seen wiping away tears from her eyes.

The pair was awarded a 29/40 from the judges.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.