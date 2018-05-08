Double Header & Double Elimination! DWTS Cuts 2 More Athletes in Second Week of Competition

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes served up a double header and a double elimination in week two of the competition.

The remaining eight contestants performed two dances throughout the two-hour episode on Monday: first with their pro partners and second in a team dance round.

For the team competition, the athletes were split into two groups: Teams ’50s Tennis (Tonya Harding, Josh Norman, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Chris Mazdzer) and Team ’70s Football (Arike Ogunbowale, Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu and Jenni Finch Daigle).

Team ’50s Tennis was awarded 33/40 from the judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and guest judge and DWTS Mirrorball champ Rashad Jennings — and Team ’70s Football was awarded 37/40.

Minutes before the end of the live taping, co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that three couples were in jeopardy of elimination at the halfway mark of the reality dance competition: Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold, Mazdzer and Witney Carson, and Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko.

“The couple who is safe is … Chris and Witney,” Andrews said.

“And that means Arike and Gleb, Kareem and Lindsay have to leave the competition now,” added Bergeron.

Arike Ogunbowale Craig Sjodin via Getty

After being cut from the competition, Ogunbowale, 21, told Bergeron about her experience: “It was fun while it lasted.”

For her final night of the competition, Ogunbowale — Notre Dame’s national championship hero — and pro partner Savchenko danced a foxtrot, which was awarded 33/40 from the judges. NBA legend Abdul-Jabbar, 71, and Arnold danced a salsa for their final number of the competition and were awarded 26/40.

Lindsay Arnold and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Craig Sjodin/ABC

For the Athletes edition of the series, 10 current or former athletes signed up to compete throughout a special four-week cycle, during which they will go head-to-head for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.