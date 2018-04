With a cast of all athletes, the upcoming season of the ABC reality dance competition season will be unlike any before.

Among the athletes competing are Olympic ice skaters Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu; Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson and luger Chris Mazdzer; NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Notre Dame’s national championship hero Arike Ogunbowale; former pro softball player Jennie Finch Daigle; retired professional baseball outfielder Johnny Damon; and Washington Redskins’ cornerback Josh Norman.

But the changes don’t stop at the cast — the new season will also feature an entirely revamped set.