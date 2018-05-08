Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson 'Promise' They'll Double Date as Soon as His Boyfriend Visits L.A.

Dancing with the Stars‘ Adam Rippon and his pro dancing partner Jenna Johnson have their eyes set on the Mirrorball trophy — and after that, double dating.

The Olympic figure skater, who helped the U.S. win a bronze medal in the team figure skating competition at February’s Winter Olympics, says that as soon as his boyfriend Jussi-Pekka Kajaala visits Los Angeles from his home in Finland, he’s planning on going out with Johnson and her fellow DWTS pro boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

“He’s coming as soon as the show is over, and he’s kicking himself,” Rippon, 28, told reporters after Monday night’s live show, as Johnson, 24, added, “We promised each other we’d do a double date right when he gets here.”

Though they’re not quite sure what the date will entail yet, there’s one thing they don’t want to do — dance.

“[We’ll] probably be taking a break,” Rippon said. “But having a good time.”

Since Rippon lives in Los Angeles and Kajaala in Finland, he said his boyfriend has to resort to YouTube to catch all of his DWTS performances. They often rely on FaceTime to make things work, but soon that’ll all change.

“He’s in the process of moving here,” Rippon revealed. “He lives in Helsinki right now. It works. We FaceTime in the middle of rehearsal and everything.”

Johnson told Rippon, “I didn’t tell you but he texted me this morning, ‘Wishing you guys the best of luck, love you.’ ”

Rippon, one of the first openly gay U.S. Olympians, matched with Kajaala on Tinder while he was in Finland for a competition a few months ago and made it official at the end of March.

Though it’ll be a few more weeks until they can all double date, Rippon has already had plenty of bonding time with Johnson’s boyfriend of over two years, Chmerkovskiy, 34, during rehearsals.

“I’ve gotten to dance with Val a little bit, so now that I have the skills, I’m going to dance with literally everybody and anybody,” Rippon said. “When I dance with Val, he’s definitely showing me which direction to go. When I dance with Jenna, I’m pretending I am because she’s really leading me throughout the whole thing.”

Johnson said she couldn’t be more “grateful” for Chmerkovskiy’s support.

“He’s flown out for the past two shows, and I know he’s so proud of Adam and wants to see us go all the way,” Johnson said. “It’s so nice for a male contestant to see a male professional dance. It’s just so helpful to see certain shapes that maybe a girl can’t show as well.”

