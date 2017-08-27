15 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Dancing with the Stars

Least "10"-Happy Judge

Head judge Len Goodman has a taken a few seasons off (was absent for much of season 19, all of season 21, and much of season 23 while filming the U.K. version of DWTS, Strictly Come Dancing) but fans are always eager to see the British ballroom expert back in the ballroom. The contestants may not feel the same way, though. The team behind the show says he's given out less 10s than his fellow O.G. judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.