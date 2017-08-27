Dancing with the Stars
15 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Dancing with the Stars
PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives, and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.
Carrie Ann Inaba's Tears
Inaba has been a judge since DWTS premiered in 2005. And over the past 24 seasons, she's been televised crying a whopping 31 times. In season 24 she welled up after Mr. T's emotional waltz. “You are definitely winning our hearts,” Inaba told the actor. “Your faith radiated out of you in that dance and provided us all with like another level of faith … it was full of grace.”
DWTS: Live! Tour Tickets
A live tour featuring DWTS dancers and celebrities was launched after season 19 in late 2014. Since then, 1.3 million tickets for the tour have been sold, according to the team behind the production.
Costumes
Costume designers Daniela Gschwendtner and Steven Lee estimate their team has made 12,500 outfits over the past 24 seasons. "We always custom make everything so they can dance in it. We can't just shop anything," says Lee. "Everything has to be able to stretch but we try and find unique fabrics that give us that flexibility."
Rhinestones
It is estimated that the costume designers have used 856,000 rhinestones a season. That's 20 million rhinestones over 24 seasons! But some pros and celebs have been more receptive to the shiny embellishments than others. "Sometimes the men aren't used to having the rhinestones on what they wear daily, so we have to ease them into the rhinestones," says costume designer Steven Lee.
Contestants
The number of stars competing each season has varied. Season 1 had the fewest stars (6), while season 9 had the most (16). Season 15 was an all-stars edition with 13 fan favorites returning to the show. Taking into account the celebs competing on season 25, that's a total of 274 hot-stepping stars.
Most Training Hours
Season 23 champions Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater put in more training hours than any other couple in DWTS history: 362. After his big win in May, Jennings told PEOPLE he had the perfect place for his Mirrorball Trophy. "Over the fireplace," he said with a laugh. “There’s going to be some lights shining on it and it’s going to play every single song we danced to.”
Most Performed Dance Style
Over the years multiple styles of dance have been added to the DWTS repertoire, but the most-performed style is a classic: the cha cha. The Latin dance has been danced 238 times, according to ABC.
Most Danced-to Song
We have a tie! Dancers have chosen to boogie to Beyoncé and JAY Z's "Crazy in Love" and Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody" 10 times each, according to the show.
Most "10"-Happy Judge
Bruno Tonioli has been a judge every season of DWTS and is mostly known for his gyrating dance moves and over-the-top feedback. But he also has the distinction of being the judge to have awarded the most 10s, according to the show.
Least "10"-Happy Judge
Head judge Len Goodman has a taken a few seasons off (was absent for much of season 19, all of season 21, and much of season 23 while filming the U.K. version of DWTS, Strictly Come Dancing) but fans are always eager to see the British ballroom expert back in the ballroom. The contestants may not feel the same way, though. The team behind the show says he's given out less 10s than his fellow O.G. judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.
Highest-Scoring Stars
Season 18 champion Meryl Davis had the highest season-average score (28.4/30) while season 21 winner Bindi Irwin and season 23 champ Laurie Hernandez are tied for the most perfect scores (8 each).
Lowest-Scoring Performance
Season 2 contestant Master P and his partner Ashly DelGrosso scored the lowest score in the history of the show, an 8. (Carrie Ann Inaba gave them a 4 while Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli both gave them 2s.)
Butt Pinches
Okay, so the actual number of butt pinches that have taken place on DWTS is probably too numerous to keep track of. But, according to the show, pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovksiy has pinched host Tom Bergeron's derriere 137 times!
Pro Dancers
Many professional dancers have come and gone over the years, but only 28 dancers in total can say they've been a DWTS pro. Tony Dovolani is the most seasoned pro, with 21 seasons under his belt.
NFL Players
A total of 13 NFL players have competed on DWTS. Not all of them have been success stories. (Keyshawn Johnson was eliminated first on season 17.) But Emmitt Smith, Hines Ward and (just last season) Rashad Jennings have all taken home a Mirrorball Trophy.
