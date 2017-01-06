Why the Duggars Won't Be Watching Amy (Duggar) King on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars

Amy (Duggar) King will be starring in a new reality show, but will her famous family be tuning in for it? Not likely.

“My Uncle [Jim Bob Duggar] was like, ‘Ohhh… that,’ ” she recalled of telling the father of 19 to PEOPLE Now. “I mean, he wasn’t negative about it, but I don’t think he understands the whole show.”

Amy and her husband Dillon King will be starring in the new season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which airs Jan. 6, on WE tv, and there’s some heated drama that the Duggar family wants to steer clear of.

“There’s definitely some moments where it’s not pretty,” Amy admitted. “There’s some F bombs! I don’t even cuss that much and I had said F bombs. I am F-bombing in the show.”

When asked if Jim Bob or anyone in the family will be tuning in to watch her and Dillon’s drama unfold, Amy thinks, “probably not.”

The reality star added, “Only because they try to protect their kids from things like that.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars will return Jan. 6 on WE tv.