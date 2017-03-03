Duggars Celebrate Josh's 29th Birthday with Family Photo: 'We Pray that You Diligently Follow and Serve the Lord'

The Duggar family is celebrating Josh Duggar‘s 29th birthday.

On Friday, the reality stars took to their official Facebook page to wish the oldest of 19 kids a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, Josh. We love you, your amazing wife and sweet children,” they captioned a rare family photo of Josh alongside his wife Anna Duggar, 28, and their four kids: Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 19 months.

“We pray that you diligently follow and serve the Lord with your whole heart all the days of your life and that this year is a wonderful year for you and your family,” continues the caption.

RELATED VIDEO: John-David Duggar on Brother Josh’s Scandal: ‘The Devil Took His Best Shot’

Josh and his wife have both maintained a low profile since Josh returned to Arkansas last March and have largely refrained from posting photos of their children on social media.

The father of four checked into a faith-based rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, in August 2015 following a series of scandals, including his public confession to being addicted to pornography and having been unfaithful to Anna.

The couple went on to celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary in September.

“Happy Anniversary, Josh and Anna,” the Duggar family wrote alongside a photo of the two on Facebook. “We are so thankful for God’s redemptive love in your lives.”