Daphne Oz to Host the Duggar's TLC Counting On After Show Special

Now that the second season of Counting On is officially over, Daphne Oz is all set to sit down with the reality stars for TLC’s after show special — and there’s plenty to discuss.

In the most recent episodes, fans watched Jessa and Ben Seewald welcome their second son, Henry Wilberforce, while Jill and Derick Dillard managed a pregnancy and returned to Central America. Their second son, Samuel Scott, was born July 8.

After Joy-Anna‘s nearly three-month engagement to fiancé Austin Forsyth, the pair married on May 26.

WATCH: Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth Are Married!

“Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s actually here,’ ” a teary-eyed Joy-Anna said at the time.

Cameras also followed newlyweds Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo at their new home in Laredo, Texas.

In addition to updates from all the Duggar ladies, the after show will also feature a “couples showdown” and surprise guests.

The two-part after show airs July 17 and July 24 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.