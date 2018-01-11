TV
Israel! Henry! Spurgeon! Your Official Guide to the Next Generation of Duggars
From Jessa and Jill’s new additions to the three Duggar siblings who are expecting their first child in 2018, take a look at how the reality TV family has grown since Michelle and Jim Bob’s 19 kids starting having kids of their own
ISRAEL DAVID DILLARD
Born on April 6, 2015, Israel — nicknamed Baby Dilly — is the first child of Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard. He spent most of the first two years of his life living in Central America with his parents, who were there working on Dillard Family Ministries.
SAMUEL SCOTT DILLARD
Just before the family left Central America to move back home to Arkansas, they welcomed son Samuel Scott to the family on July 8, 2017. “There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” Jill told PEOPLE of her second pregnancy. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can."
SPURGEON ELLIOT SEEWALD
The eldest child of Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald, Spurgeon is named after Charles Spurgeon, a preacher in the 1800's. His middle name, Elliot, is for a missionary named Jim Elliot. He was born in 2015 and is nicknamed Quincy.
HENRY WILBERFORCE SEEWALD
Another son came for Jessa and Ben in February 2017. Like Spurgeon, Henry Wilberforce's name has Christian connections. He is named after Matthew Henry, a minister and author and William Wilberforce, an abolitionist.
JOY-ANNA & AUSTIN'S BABY
2017 was a big year for Joy-Anna Duggar and husband Austin Forsyth, who married in June and announced they were expecting their first child in August. “I have a lot of good memories of my mom teaching us and the quality time we spent together," Joy-Anna said of the baby news. "I’m really looking forward to doing that with my own children. It’s such an amazing thing to be a parent and raise children!”
JOSEPH & KENDRA'S BABY
Joy-Anna wasn't the only Duggar to tie the knot in 2017. Her older brother, Joseph Duggar, married Kendra Caldwell in September, and the two announced they were expecting their first child in December. “I’ve always dreamed of having my own family and it’s really just kind of surreal that it’s actually here,” Joseph, 22, said of the news. “I kind of think it’s going to be a boy, but either way, I’m happy just to have a baby.”
JINGER & JEREMY'S BABY
Jinger Duggar Vuolo and Jeremy Vuolo kicked off 2018 with an exciting announcement: They were expecting their first child. “The journey has taken an exciting turn: we are expecting our first child!” the couple said in their announcement of the news. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”
MACKYNZIE RENÉE DUGGAR
The first in the next generation of Duggars, Mackynzie is the eldest child of Josh and Anna Duggar. She was born on October 8, 2009 and is eight years old.
MICHAEL JAMES DUGGAR
Less than two years later, Josh and Anna welcomed another child into their family: Michael James, on June 15, 2011. And the couple proved that they were following in the footsteps of Josh's parents — giving all their children names starting with the same letter.
MARCUS ANTHONY DUGGAR
Another son came almost exactly two years later on June 2, 2013: Marcus Anthony, who is now 4 years old. “We are so thankful that mom and baby are well!" the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE following his birth. "We are blessed to have our family close as we celebrate this gift from God."
MEREDITH GRACE DUGGAR
Their fourth child and second daughter, Meredith Grace, was born in July 2015. Three days before her birth, TLC announced they would be cancelling 19 Kids and Counting, the show that propelled the Duggar family to fame.
MASON GARRETT DUGGAR
The latest addition to Josh and Anna's brood is Mason, who, born on September 12, 2017, is just a few months old.
