Israel! Henry! Spurgeon! Your Official Guide to the Next Generation of Duggars

SAMUEL SCOTT DILLARD

Just before the family left Central America to move back home to Arkansas, they welcomed son Samuel Scott to the family on July 8, 2017. “There’s a level of ease that comes with your second pregnancy,” Jill told PEOPLE of her second pregnancy. “Derick and I have been down this road together, so we’re comfortable. I’m just going to see how it goes, try to be healthy and prepare as much as I can."