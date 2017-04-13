Hello Waco! The Duggar Daughters Had the 'Best Day Ever' at Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Market

When reality worlds unite!

Counting On star Jessa Seewald took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon to document her time in Waco, Texas, where she visited Fixer Upper stars’ Chip and Joanna Gaines‘ Magnolia Market at the Silos.

Along with her husband, Ben, two sons — Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce — sisters Jana Duggar and Jinger Duggar, and three others, the TLC star visited the HGTV personalities’ Magnolia Market and Gardens: an old rustic abandoned property with two silos on it that was transformed into a fresh and cheerful place that is frequently buzzing with visitors.

“Oh yes we did,” Jessa, 24, captioned a photo of herself holding Spurgeon, sister Jana holding Henry, and a third friend in front of a green Magnolia Market and Garden car.

“Best day ever,” Jessa, 24, she captioned a second photo of the group in front of the Silos Baking Co.

Utilizing Instagram’s carousel feature, Seewald also shared snaps of the group eating cupcakes; a photo of herself, Ben and Henry indoors in front of a display of flowers; and a group photo of the the ladies in front of the silos.

After marrying Jeremy Vuolo last fall, Vuolo, 23, relocated from her home state of Arkansas to Laredo, Texas, where her husband works in ministry.

“We have just so perfectly adapted, it’s been incredible,” Vuolo told PEOPLE in February. “The biggest blessing.”

In a Counting On clip released Tuesday, the newlyweds shared details from their November wedding, including her bouquet and soccer-themed confetti.

As a nod to Jeremy’s past career as a pro soccer player, the couple’s wedding planner had the ring bearer dropped soccer-themed confetti down the aisle.

“I didn’t know that Michael would be throwing out the little soccer ball confetti,” Jeremy said in the video. “I thought that was a neat touch by Ms. Cindy that put that together as a reflection of my past and my years playing soccer.”

Tune-in to new episodes of Counting On which begin airing this summer on TLC.