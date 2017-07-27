Find Out Which Married Duggar Daughter’s ‘Love Is Infectious’ and Likes PDA the Most

Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick are happily in love — and they don’t hold back from showing it!

Jill, 26, was the first daughter in the Duggar family to get married, and three of her younger sisters have also tied the knot since she said “I do” to Derick in 2014: Jessa Seewald, Jinger Vuolo and Joy-Anna Forsyth.

Although she’s been married for the greatest length of time out of her three fellow married sisters, according to her siblings, she’s the one to publicly showcase her love the most.

Sitting down for a Counting On interview, host Daphne Oz asked, “Who is the couple who likes PDA the most?”

Despite not being in attendance with her family members — including Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth , Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo, and siblings Jana, John-David, Josiah and Joseph Duggar — the answer was unanimous: “Jill and Derick.”

“The love is infectious,” Jeremy, 29, shared. “You know, they love each other and they’re not afraid to show it.”

But do any of the Duggar daughters not like sharing PDA?

“I don’t think there’s a least liking it,” Jessa, 24, explained. “When you’ve got two kids, then it’s one for one and so you’re not able to just hold hands and stroll along, I mean you gotta chase after those kids,” she said as husband Ben — they share sons Spurgeon, 1, and Henry, 5 months — wrapped his arm around her.

Though each of the Duggar children abide by a set of physical boundaries during the courting and engagement seasons (only side hugs are allowed during courtship), they learned to express their love for their significant others in special ways.

“The one thing that got me was when Joy and Austin, before they got married, they would just stare at each other’s eyes. And I was like, ‘Stop that!’ ” Josiah said with a smile about witnessing his sister’s romance with now-husband Austin.

On Monday’s episode of Counting On, Austin was grilled about the full hug and he his new bride briefly shared when she accepted his marriage proposal this past March. But Forsyth chalked the whole thing up to a mistake.

“We’re humans and sometimes we don’t always abide perfectly by our rules,” he told Oz in the conclusion of TLC’s two-part Counting On reunion. “We try. That was a real hard try.”

New episodes of Counting On kick off Sept. 11 on TLC.