Drew Scott Has Lost 30 Lbs. on Dancing with the Stars: 'I'm Seeing My Abs Like I've Never Seen Them Before'

Forget hitting the gym — according to Drew Scott, hitting the dance floor can yield some pretty impressive results on its own.

PEOPLE caught up with the Property Brothers host after Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, and the HGTV personality revealed he’s down 30 lbs. since starting the competition.

“This is a lot,” said Scott, who earned a 25 out of 30 for his Viennese waltz with pro Emma Slater. “I’m seeing my abs like I’ve never seen them before!”

“But I’m eating a lot more now, just because I need to keep that weight on,” he continued. “It’s like back in my high school and college days. I could eat like a horse that would never put on weight.”

Scott, 39, said he’s going to do his best to keep the weight off.

“Instead of going to the gym and doing weight training I’m getting all the cardio I need here,” he said. “I’m now a 32 [inch] waist. Literally, no joke, I have not been a size 32 since grade 8. I was squeezing into a 34. I was still active, but I haven’t done cardio like this since I was a teenager.”

And Scott’s not the only one experiencing a slim-down: Lindsey Stirling, who scored an impressive 28 out of 30 for her foxtrot with Mark Ballas, told PEOPLE this is “the best shape I’ve ever been in.”

“I have great abs right now — I’m not going to lie,” she said. “I have a six pack!”

“I’m not used to eating this much, but I lost 8 lbs. in the first two or three weeks, so now I’m on a new regimen,” she continued. “I’m eating steaks all the time, still trying to be really healthy but just trying to get calories, eating full peanut butter scoops.”

The 31-year-old violinist says the change she’s seeing in her body is “mostly just from dancing.”

“That frame — I’m telling you, it takes a good core,” she said. “I went straight off the tour into the show and thought I had an advantage because I was in great shape, but this show is kicking my butt.”



