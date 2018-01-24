Come on down!

Drew Carey took a tumble on Wednesday’s episode of The Price Is Right when a very excited contestant made her way onto the stage.

After the host announced that Sonia’s number ($1,265) was the closest to the retail price of $1,299, she joyfully ascended the steps to Carey, 59, who took over the hosting position from longtime host Bob Barker in 2007.

A gleeful Sonia extended her open arms to Carey, who welcomed her for a hug. But the embrace quickly took a (literal) downward fall when her jumping pulled him to the floor, where only the light box prevented him from falling off the stage onto the ground.

CBS

Sonia quickly turned around and attempted to help Carey — who surprisingly didn’t lose grip of the microphone — up from the floor.

“Hey everybody!” a smiling Carey said to cameras as he laughed off the moment.

“I’m so sorry!” a happy and jumping Sonia said before she raised her hand in the air. “Whoops!”

With a grin on his face, Carey assured her and viewers, “I’m fine. I’m fine.”

The camera quickly focused on two members of the audience, who also sported the same lime green shirts as Sonia and were evidently both amused and shocked.

After Carey asked for the prize — “A brand new car!” — to be announced, the MC jokingly said aloud, “Sonia, do not break the host or our set.”

The Price Is Right airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).