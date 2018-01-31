The Price Is Right's Drew Carey Is Engaged to Dr. Amie Harwick!

Drew Carey is engaged!
The Price Is Right host and his girlfriend, Dr. Amie Harwick, are readying to tie the knot, PEOPLE confirms.
Last July, Carey, 59, shared a sweet, smiling photo of the couple to Instagram with the caption, “The face of a lottery winner (L).”
Dr. Harwick is a licensed marriage and family therapist and the author of The New Sex Bible for Women.
According to her personal website, she attended California Polytechnic University in Pomona, where she earned a bachelors of arts degree in psychology. Later, she earned her masters degree from Pepperdine University in California in clinical psychology with an emphasis on marriage and family therapy.
She also lists herself as a “Doctor of Human Sexuality” in her Instagram bio.
News of Carey’s engagement comes six years after he ended his nearly five-year relationship with ex-fiancée Nicole Jaracz; they announced their engagement in October 2007.