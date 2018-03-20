Drew Barrymore Recalls Flashing David Letterman On-Air in 1995: 'You Only Have One Life'

Drew Barrymore has been making the talk show rounds for over three decades, but one moment in particular will always stand out above the rest: that time her 20-year-old self flashed David Letterman.

Appearing on the Late Show Monday night, the actress recalled the iconic move and shared a few other late-night anecdotes with host Stephen Colbert.

“I did Johnny Carson in 1982 and I tripped on the step and really, really ate it,” she said. “I think they cut to a different angle on the camera because I was like, splayed. I was like, ‘This is a lesson in humiliation. It’s The Tonight Show and you’re 7 and you’ve completely eaten it.'”

“But it’s cool — I worked with him all the time,” she added. “I would go on the show when Jay Leno and Joan Rivers were on. I was on his show, like, eight times.”

Barrymore, 43, eventually started bringing Carson “gag gifts.”

“He was on his eighth divorce, and I brought him a set of dishes with his name on it,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘Now whatever woman you divorce is not going to want these, because they say Johnny.’ I was a real card or something. I don’t know why — or how — I had that sense of humor. But I loved joking with him!”

But of course, she’d be remiss not to discuss the Letterman moment.

“In this very theater, I did something in particular with Mr. Letterman on his birthday,” she said.

“You famously pulled a little bit of Bourbon Street on him,” said Colbert with a laugh.

Looking back on the 1995 stunt, the Santa Clarita Diet star admitted it “doesn’t feel like me.”

“It’s like a distant memory that doesn’t seem like me — but it is me,” she said. “And that’s kind of cool. I’m still down with that. I’m a mother of two … I’m such a different person now that it doesn’t feel like me, but I’m still into it. You only have one life!”