Drew Barrymore Reveals She Quit Doing Stunts After Getting Concussed on Santa Clarita Diet Set

She went full throttle in Charlie’s Angels and fought her way through the Wild West in Bad Girls, but Drew Barrymore‘s action days have come to an end. After a stunt gone wrong on set of Santa Clarita Diet season 1 landed her in the hospital with a concussion, the actress, 43, says she’ll leave those to the professionals.

“I will never do my own stunts again,” Barrymore tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “That was the end of a wonderful era. I can look back at a bunch of movies that I totally was a baller and always threw myself in there. I whip it in Charlie’s Angels! But I will never do a stunt again because I could’ve died and it was really scary.”

Barrymore and her daughters

Barrymore and her daughters

While filming the first season of the Netflix horror comedy in 2016, the mom of Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, jumped on an actor’s back as part of a scene and ended up falling six feet onto the concrete. Production shut down and Barrymore spent two days in the hospital, having MRIs and CAT scans done. She returned to set a week later but reconsidered doing stunts for two important reasons.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED VIDEO: Drew Barrymore Holds Up ‘I Love Jake Gyllenhaal’ Sign At ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ Season 2 Premiere

“I have two children,” the Golden Globe winner says, referring to the daughters she shares with ex-husband Will Kopelman. “When you don’t have kids, you’re not thinking about your mortality. Now that I have children, I will be sitting on the sidelines.”

Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet Courtesy of Saeed Adyani / Netflix

Barrymore in Santa Clarita Diet

Barrymore is also a mother on the show, playing a California real estate agent-turned-zombie raising a teenage daughter (Liv Hewson) with her high school sweetheart (Timothy Olyphant). But the former child star considers Santa Clarita Diet more than just a bloody, gory zombie series.

For more on Drew Barrymore, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday

“It’s a show about a marriage and if a long-time couple had their lives turned upside down, how do they function and support each other through it? And I liked the optimism of that,” she says. “I don’t like seeing bickering. I want to see a couple who thrives and does have each other’s backs and has a great unspoken rhythm that only comes from the amount of time you spend with someone. It’s got blood and flesh eating, so I think it caters to both men and women and is a really nice balance.”

All 10 episodes of Santa Clarita Diet season 2 are available now on Netflix.