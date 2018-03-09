The Most Dramatic Grey's Anatomy Departures

Katherine Heigl (Dr. Izzie Stevens)

"I did not feel that I was given the material this season to warrant an Emmy nomination," Heigl explained in June 2008 of why she decided to withdraw her name from consideration. Two years after shading the creative team, and numerous leaves of absence from the show, the 27 Dresses star exited for good when her character, Izzie, moved out of Seattle.

In a 2016 interview on The Howard Stern Show, Heigl revealed she went to speak with the show's creator and head writer after realizing that her comments might have offended the writers on the show.

“I went in ’cause I was really embarrassed,” she told host Howard Stern. “So I went in to Shonda and said, ‘I’m so sorry. That wasn’t cool. I should not have said that’ … I shouldn’t have said anything publicly, but at the time, I didn’t think anybody would notice. I didn’t know that journalists would see who submitted and who didn’t. I just quietly didn’t submit and then it became a story and then I felt I was obligated to make my statement and ‘shut up, Katie.’ ”

Two years earlier, in 2014, Rhimes seemingly addressed Heigl's exit and controversy surrounding the cast of the medical drama, in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I don't put up with bulls— or nasty people. I don’t have time for it," the Grey's Anatomy creator said of what she calls her "no a–holes policy."