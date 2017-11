Hawkins Very Own A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:10am PST

Despite his past declaration to the contrary, Drake has made a new friend.

While on tour in Australia, the Grammy winner encountered one strange fan in Millie Bobby Brown. “Hawkins Very Own,” he captioned a picture on Instagram with the Stranger Things 2 star, who also shared the moment on social media.

Surely, the two were destined to be friends, considering their shared love of Nicki Minaj.

this guy… ❤️ A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:29am PST

Stranger Things 2 is now streaming on Netflix.