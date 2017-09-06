Nickelodeon fans, rejoice: You can rest assured that Drake Bell and Josh Peck are officially friends again.

On Tuesday, Bell, 31, tweeted a photo of the former Drake & Josh costars smiling with their arms around each other.

“I freakin love this guy!!” he wrote.

The drama began earlier this summer, when Peck, 30, married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien on June 18 — apparently without inviting Bell. Reacting to the news, Bell expressed his displeasure in a series of since-deleted tweets.

“When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear,” he wrote at the time. “Loyalty is key … ALWAYS remember where you came from.”

The actor later recanted his messages, telling PEOPLE there were “no hard feelings.”

“I was caught off guard,” he admitted. “I hadn’t heard anything about it. He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time, we’ve been talking. I was just expecting … ”

Bell — who admits he didn’t anticipate quite how viral his tweets would go — said he didn’t appreciate how fans of the beloved 2004 Nickelodeon sitcom went after Peck.

“That’s my bro you know?” he said. “It’s kind of one of those things were you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like — ‘Hey, I can say that, but you can’t!’ ”

But all’s well that ends well: The two hugged it out at the MTV Video Music Awards last month, and Peck has since released a vlog detailing him surprising Bell at the award show.

“This is it it — this is real life,” Peck said as the two embraced. “You’re welcome, childhood.”