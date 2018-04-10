Drake Bell and Cardi B's Sister Hennessy Face Drama in MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars is back with more drama than ever — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The special version of MTV’s long-running reality competition show will welcome back 10 stars as they battle it out with precious champs for the show in weekly competitions. Although last season, the champs and stars had to battle each other for the chance to win $150,000 for their charities, this time, the lines are blurred.

And the stars competing this time around come from all over. Musician and actor Drake Bell, dancer Casper Smart, rapper Lil Mama, Hulk Hogan‘s daughter Brooke Hogan, Big Brother 18‘s Jozea Flores and Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina are all competing, as is model Selita Ebanks. The show also cast some huge athletes: former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Daniel “Booby” Gibson, former Houston Texans runningback Arian Foster and Olympic track star Louise Hazel.

The last installment of Champs vs. Stars saw Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello take home the prize alongside Challenge legends Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Emily Schromm, and he’s back this time looking for a repeat win. Rounding out the champs are familiar faces Wes Bergmann, Kailah Casillas, Tori Deal, Aneesa Ferreira, Shane Landrum, Ashley Mitchell, Tony Raines, Devin Walker and Kam Williams.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres April 17 at 10 p.m. ET on MTV.