Former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Robbie Turner (née Jeremy Baird) claims to have been involved in a fatal car crash over the weekend, but questions are being raised as to whether the accident actually happened.

On Sunday, the Seattle native tweeted that he “just woke up” after the alleged accident.

"I didn't recollect it," he wrote. "I'm not certain what happened. My driver did not survive. I'm home with barely a scratch, but when I was informed of what actually happened, my closest family and friends came to mind. Wear a seatbelt. I did." I just woke up. I've been in a car accident. I didn't recollect it. I'm not certain what happened. My driver did not survive. I'm home with barely a scratch, but when I was informed of what actually happened, my closest family and friends came to mind. Wear a seatbelt. I did. — Robbie Turner (@TheRobbieTurner) April 15, 2018

In another tweet, Turner wrote: “Last night on my way home my Uber was struck by a drunk driver. I closed my eyes briefly & it happened. I heard it, but hit my head & it was over. They ran tests at the hospital, but outside of my shoulder feeling jammed & my right eye hurting, I only have a bruise. Grateful.”

Last night on my way home my Uber was struck by a drunk driver. I closed my eyes briefly & it happened. I heard it, but hit my head & it was over. They ran tests at the hospital, but outside of my shoulder feeling jammed & my right eye hurting, I only have a bruise. Grateful. — Robbie Turner (@TheRobbieTurner) April 15, 2018

An analysis of the alleged incident by The Stranger points out some key inconsistencies in the story — including that an Uber spokesperson said he had “no information at this time to believe this occurred on our app,” along with a statement from a Seattle Police Department spokesperson saying they “are not aware of anything like that occurring.”

Spokesperson Jonah Spangenthal-Lee corroborated the Seattle Police Department’s statement to PEOPLE, saying that after he checked with traffic collision investigators, he found that “we don’t have any incidents that correlate with this one.”

Spangenthal-Lee also believes there have been “no fatal crashes” since mid-February.

The alleged accident would have occurred after Turner’s regular drag show performance at Queer/Bar on Capitol Hill. Turner had posted about the performance, which started at 9:30 p.m., on Facebook.

Queer/Bar owner Joey Burgess tells PEOPLE in a statement that Turner has taken a “personal leave” from his role as the bar’s entertainment director and weekly drag show host following the alleged incident.

“We sincerely hope that this time will be used well to focus on [his] health and wellness,” Burgess says. “We will continue to ensure he has access to adequate resources to help him succeed. The company learned of this supposed incident last weekend from Robbie’s social media post. In full support of our friend and manager, we reached out to evaluate Robbie’s condition and offer any help with his physical and mental recovery. We also reached out in an attempt to support the driver’s family in their difficult time. And then we discovered some inconsistencies with the story.”

He adds: “We support Robbie’s art and wish him a speedy recovery so that he can continue to create and express himself to the world.”

According to The Stranger, Turner’s co-workers said that he lives on Capitol Hill and there were only two incidents reported there between Saturday and Sunday — one at 10:40 p.m. and one at 12:51 p.m. — which don’t match the timeframe reported in Turner’s social media posts.

Turner did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.