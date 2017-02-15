Dove Cameron is officially off the market and she couldn’t be happier!

The Disney Channel star stopped by PEOPLE Now and opened up about her new relationship with her Decedents 2 costar, Thomas Doherty.

“We’re dating. I’m keeping it sort of… we’re keeping it to ourselves, because everything is just so more romantic and real when it’s yours and it’s private,” Cameron said. “So we are keeping the details to ourselves, but yeah, we’re dating.”

The actress also revealed how she and Doherty, who is located in London, keep make their relationship work regardless of the distance.

“It’s not too bad, we are both working and we are busy humans,” she explained. “It’s nice. We can chunk out visiting, and you work out the time difference. When I’m getting up, he’s going to sleep, and it’s nice. It’s not too bad.”

“We make an effort,” Cameron continued. “It’s interesting, things like that make you make an effort.”

The pair were on the set of Decedents 2 when the sparks started to fly, but not right away.

“It was not right away,” Cameron admitted. “It was one of those natural evolutions… but you know, again, I’m going to stay tight-lipped about that. But he’s a lovely, lovely person.”

Cameron was previously engaged to Ryan McCartan after the former couple dated for three years before he popped the question in April. They ended their relationship less than six months later.