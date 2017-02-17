Dove Cameron Reveals the Meaningful Advice She Received from Selena Gomez

As Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie comes close to its series finale, the show’s star Dove Cameron is recalling the heartfelt advice she received from one of the network’s biggest alums: Selena Gomez.

The 21-year-old actress tells PEOPLE that she was around the age of 16 — close to the time she filmed the show’s first season — when she and Gomez met up in the “It Ain’t Me” singer’s home.

“She was so lovely … We ended up just, like, barefoot on the floor in her kitchen,” Cameron says. “She was, like, ‘[The] most important thing is that you never deviate from your authenticity. You’re just open, you’re bare with your fans.’ ”

Cameron adds: “I have fully taken that in stride and I think that’s such a universal thing that really holds up and I would give that advice to anyone.”

Cameron had nothing but praise for Gomez, who she calls an “angel.” The actress adds of Gomez: “She’s the most amazing human.”

After nearly four years on the air, the popular Disney show is coming to an end — and Cameron says the final few episodes of the series are “really dramatic.”

“These last five episodes are, like, insanely emotional,” she reveals. “When I read the last episodes, they’re so beautiful. They answer every question. They wrap it up perfectly. I’m really proud of them.”