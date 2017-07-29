Dove Cameron Gushes About Boyfriend Thomas Doherty and Calls Him the ‘Love of My Life’

Dove Cameron has found her forever love.

The actress confirmed to PEOPLE in February that she and her Descendants 2 costar Thomas Doherty were dating, and in the five months since, they’ve fallen in love!

“We’re super in love and stuff,” Cameron, 21, gushed to Access Hollywood about her boyfriend. But would the costars-turned-couple ever want to collaborate on-screen again in the future?

“I think it would be easy to collaborate with him again,” she revealed.

“I think when you are an artist who just loves what they do, because that’s something that I love so much about him — he’s not like an actor, he’s not like celebrity,” Cameron explained about Doherty, 22. “And I try to stay away from that as well. And you just kind of only do projects that makes your heart beat.”

Though she’s open to working alongside him again in the future — if the right project came along — she’s happy with how things are between them.

“Professional, personal, he’s the love of my life so I’m good not working with him again too,” Cameron admitted.

According to the actress, the pair were on the set of Descendants 2 when the sparks started to fly — but not right away.

“It was not right away,” Cameron admitted. “It was one of those natural evolutions … but you know, again, I’m going to stay tight-lipped about that. But he’s a lovely, lovely person.”

But if you ask Cameron’s costar and close friend Sofia Carson, the chemistry between the duo was obvious.

“From the very beginning, there was definitely chemistry there. And she’s very happy, so we’re all happy she’s happy,” Carson told PEOPLE in April.

“It was secret to everyone else but me. For a while, it was a secret that she wanted to keep,” Carson, 24, added. “It was also kind of obvious. She was trying to keep it a secret, but it was very obvious as well.”