Kids' Game Show Double Dare Is Returning to Nickelodeon!

Get ready to get slimed: Double Dare is coming back!

More than 20 years after the original competition Nickelodeon series went off the airwaves, the network is bringing the hit kids’ game show back to TV.

Nickelodeon announced Wednesday that Double Dare will return this summer with 40 new episodes, featuring “the gameplay and challenges” audiences remember, “as well as appearances from blasts from the past and stars from today.”

The series, which premiered Oct. 6, 1986, and rain until 1993 — becoming the network’s longest-running game show — will feature two teams competing to win prizes.

Teams will answer “brain-bending trivia questions, completing messy, physical stunts and ultimately facing the infamous obstacle course–the human hamster wheel; the classic gigantic mouth; the wringer; and the iconic Double Dare nose,” Nickelodeon said.

Double Dare was originally hosted by Marc Summers, who revealed the original recipe for slime to PEOPLE in December 2017: vanilla pudding, apple sauce and green food dye.

“The insurance company made us guarantee if any of this got in the kids’ mouths it was edible,” he explained with a laugh. “And it tasted good, and it smelled great.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced.