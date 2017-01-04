Dorit Kemsley Continues to Collect RHOBH Rivals — This Time with Eileen Davidson

Dorit Kemsley hasn’t been doing the best job at making friends on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

The newest Housewife in the franchise, Kemsley has already found herself on the other side of some very pointed words from Erika Girardi, after #pantygate. And now it seems that the 40-year-old swimwear designer’s relationship with Days of Our Lives star Eileen Davidson isn’t going as well either.

On Tuesday’s all-new episode, Davidson attempted to clarify a miscommunication between the two — though Kemsley didn’t appear open to finding peace.

As Davidson explained, “It seems like Dorit is trying to make me a problem, when I’m not trying to be a problem at all.”

Like many arguments on a Real Housewives franchise, this misunderstanding came from drama that occurred a year prior between Davidson, Lisa Rinna and Lisa Vanderpump. (There’s no use recounting the argument because it’s become so mucked at this point, it’s nearly impossible to understand what did or did not happen. But two words should summarize it well: Munchausen Syndrome).

While at dinner with Kemsley and her husband Paul “PK” Kemsely, Rinna explained how she and Vanderpump had found a way to move on from their former feud.

“I wanted her to do something I needed her to do and she wasn’t capable,” Rinna revealed. “I pretty much let it go pretty soon — I mean, I didn’t see her. [But] I don’t think she’s let it go. I love Lisa for who she is. I had a moment with her, and I am saying true to my truth, and that’s that.”

While Rinna was sure not to recount the situation, PK seemed to know exactly what she was talking about — even grilling Rinna about why she “didn’t let it go.” As a longtime friend of Vanderpump’s, Rinna speculated that PK might have been filled in about their conflict.

“The whole situation I wish hadn’t happened, to be honest with you,” she added. “Because it was unfortunate we went down that rabbit hole. Life is so short — I lost my father this year. It changed my life. I was with him when he passed. And so to be with somebody while they’re passing, it changed my life forever.”

Once PK heard about the death of Rinna’s father, he said he completely understood how it might have “planted an emotion seed” in her — assuring her it was “a perfectly rational reason and excuse to anybody in mankind,” advising Rinna to call Vanderpump with the “massive” game-changing news and tell her “I don’t think I realized what the effect the loss of my dad had on me.’

In Rinna’s eyes, what happened between her and Vanderpump had nothing to do with the death of Rinna’s father. The same can be said for Davidson — who experienced six deaths in the last year, including her mother who passed two days before last season’s reunion.

Davidson had chosen to keep that news to herself — “to be able to sit there and speak her truth and get through it and then go bury her mother and grieve and go through the process,” as Rinna described. But the Kemsleys weren’t in support of that.

“That’s not fair to other people though,” PK said. “You have to allow other people to understand someone’s circumstances. It’s like, ‘I’m not going to tell them I’ve lost my mother and however they behave, yeah, is who they are.’ I think it’s kind of weird…’ ”

When those comments got back to Davidson, she wasn’t very happy. “I don’t understand why Dorit and PK have an opinion about me and my mother’s passing,” she said. “I don’t understand why they’re judging my behavior. It absolutely seems that PK and Dorit are trying to rewrite a history that they were no part of. I was there. I know what happened.”

She continued: “Because [Rinna’s] father had died and I suffered so much loss, they thought that was the reason Lisa Vanderpump and I had had issues — which is ridiculous. Because all those deaths happened all after the Lisa Vanderpump stuff. That was months and months after. This kind of stuff happened with Lisa Vanderpump. This was all real. So they’re trying to find some justification that they can’t believe a certain behavior began on other people’s parts, like Lisa Vanderpump — they can’t believe she would act a certain way so they’re trying to make it look like we’re wrong.”

When Davidson confronted Dorit about it, Dorit played dumb.

“I don’t even remember your name being brought up,” she said. “I don’t remember in what context we were talking about. I’m not going to remember every single topic of every single conversation. Particularly if it didn’t really mean much to us. … I think it’s weird that you [brought it up]. Because you can’t speak for someone — I first of all can’t even understand most of it!”

Later, while at lunch with Davidson, Girardi and former Housewife Camille Grammer, the topic was brought up again — with Dorit continuing to express her confusion.

“Lisa Rinna was simply concerned that perhaps it was being conveyed that because of the deaths in our subsequent families that perhaps it had affected our relationship with Lisa Vanderpump,” Davidson explained again. “I’m not saying you did say it, you didn’t say it — I wasn’t there. It was not that big of a deal. I don’t think I was confrontational.”

But it’s clear that Dorit did feel like it was confrontational. And whether she was playing dumb or she really, truly was having a hard time following Davidson’s reasoning will surely come out next week. As the episode said, “To be continued…”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.