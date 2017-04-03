RHONY Feuding Got So Bitter the Ladies Didn't Talk for 'a Month' — and One Star Nearly Quit

The Real Housewives of New York are about to take another bite out of the Big Apple — but not without a little hesitation.

Dorinda Medley tells PEOPLE Now that she was hesitant to return for season 9 of the series after facing accusations of drug use from her cast mates.

“I think the whole season hampered a lot of us from coming back to the show,” admits Medley. “I don’t think it was just one thing. I kind of left the show last year feeling like it was quite dark.”

“It’s one thing when you have the controversy and then you have the resolution and you have all those whacky moments,” she explains. “But, it was dark.”

During the season 8 reunion, Sonja Morgan and Bethenny Frankel accused Medley of using cocaine. “Everybody knows you do drugs,” charged Morgan.

In response, Medley said, “I don’t do drugs. How would I do all these drugs when [my daughter] lives with me? I’m home every night.”

“Usually after the reunion, everyone goes to dinner and they have a great time. Everybody just like slithered out of there, we didn’t even speak to each other for a month,” Medley explains of the aftermath.

In general, Medley says of her fellow RHONY costars, “I think women need to really support other women and I think they need to at some point stay out of your business.”

The Real Housewives of New York City season 9 premieres Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.