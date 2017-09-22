Donna D’Errico is ready to find love again.

The former Baywatch star filed for divorce from Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx in 2006 after nine years of marriage, and now, she’s enlisting Patti Stanger to help her dive back into dating.

D’Errico, 49, left Georgia and came to Los Angeles when she was in her 20s. Within the first three months of moving to L.A., she scored the role of Donna Marco on Baywatch Nights before landing Baywatch.

While working with friend and former castmate Pamela Anderson, D’Errico was set up with Sixx, a bandmate of Anderson’s now ex-husband, Tommy Lee. D’Errico and Sixx hit it off and got hitched, but two years into their marriage, things took a turn for the worse.

“There was infidelity,” D’Errico shares in a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek of her appearance on Million Dollar Matchmaker, airing Friday.

“You know what I got was, ‘Well, what does she expect? She married a rockstar. She should’ve gone in knowing this was going to happen,’ ” says D’Errico, who was pregnant with their daughter, Frankie-Jean (now 16), when Sixx was unfaithful.

In 2000, the former couple separated after the birth of Frankie-Jean, but reconciled after Sixx completed a stint in rehab.

When Stanger asks if Sixx was remorseful of his infidelity, D’Errico says “things just never recovered.”

“What made you leave?” Stanger inquires. “Because this must have been a very difficult thing for you to do.”

“It was. And I was raised Catholic, so the fact that I filed for divorce says a lot,” D’Errico explains.

Adds Stanger, “So you’re literally in your house taking care of your kids just praying that someone will come along?”

Reflecting on the years since she split from Sixx, a tearful D’Errico admits, “Yeah, and I’m angry about the fact that I am now in my late 40s and I’ve had all this time pass without having a great guy in my life.”

