There’s a new king of comedy in town!

Donald Glover won the Emmy award for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 2017 Emmy Awards Sunday for his work on Atlanta.

“Yo, I’m so happy, wow,” he began. “Thank you guys so much, this is nuts. I want to thank my mom and dad, the city of Atlanta, FX.”

He continued, “I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me no matter what. I want to thank my daughter, [and] my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight!”

Glover also publicly acknowledged his son born last year for the first time.

The actor won in one of the most diverse categories at this year’s show, facing stiff competition from Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Aziz Ansari (Master of None), Zach Galifianakis (Baskets), William H. Macy (Shameless) and reigning winner Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent).

This is Glover’s first Emmy win. Tambor has won the last three years for his work as the transgender Maura Pfefferman in Amazon’s Transparent.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.