Donald Faison Spends Quality Time with His Children Days After Ex-Wife Lisa Askey’s Death

Donald Faison is getting in some quality family just days after the death of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey.

Last Thursday, Faison revealed in a heartbreaking Instagram post that the mother of three of his children — sons Dade (18) and Kobe, and daughter Kaya (18) — had passed away. (PEOPLE confirmed that Askey has died, though her cause of death is unknown at this time.)

“My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa,” he captioned an Instagram photo. “You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

Days later, the Scrubs actor shared a sweet picture from Monday evening spending time with their children at a restaurant.

“Last night in LA,” Faison, 42, wrote and also tagged his fraternal twins, son Dade and daughter Kaya.

The former couple began dating in 1997 when Askey was a nursing student and Faison was “broke,” and welcomed their fraternal twins two years later in 1999. Another two years later, the couple wed and welcomed their third child — son Kobe — in 2001.

“I spent money on stupid things. A motorcycle, a big-screen TV,” Faison told PEOPLE in 2002 — he was 27 at the time — a year into the couple’s marriage. “I was lazy and she straightened me out.”

“He’s just a big kid himself,” Askey told PEOPLE that same year.

In 2005, the couple’s marriage came to an end when they divorced. Seven years after his and Askey’s split, Faison went on to marry CaCee Cobb in 2012, with whom he has two children with: son, Rocco, 3, and a daughter named Wilder Frances.

A rep for Faison did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.