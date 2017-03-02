Donald Faison Mourns the Death of Ex-Wife Lisa Askey with Touching Tribute

Donald Faison is mourning the loss of his ex-wife and the mother of three of his children, Lisa Askey, due to unknown circumstances.

The Scrubs actor took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heart-wrenching post about his children losing their mother along with a touching photograph.

“My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa,” Faison shared. “You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

His son, Dade, originally posted the photograph which shows him holding onto his late mother’s hand. He captioned the picture, “I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most.”

“I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now,” the message went on to read. “I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time! #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love.”

Faison married Askey in 2001 after the pair met during her time in nursing school. They had three children together, but later split in 2005.

The Clueless star went on to marry CaCee Cobb in 2012. The couple have one son, Rocco, 3, and one daughter named Wilder Frances.